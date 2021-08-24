Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,147,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $55,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

