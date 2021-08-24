Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130,246 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $67,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $7,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

