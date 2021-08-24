Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 97,128 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,128 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rogers Communications worth $61,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.