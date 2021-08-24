Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.42.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,507 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 537,212 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

