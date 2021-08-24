Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

