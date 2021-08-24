Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001911 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00824043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00102096 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,635,271 coins and its circulating supply is 14,478,209 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

