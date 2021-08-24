Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Holdings Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the period. Switch accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Switch worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Switch by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,479,037 shares of company stock valued at $30,671,388. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 97,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

