Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €116.93 ($137.57).

SY1 stock opened at €126.45 ($148.76) on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €120.89.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

