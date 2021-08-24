Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,598. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

