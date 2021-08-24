Taraxa Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Taraxa has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $1.07 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Taraxa has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

About Taraxa

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,852,511 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

