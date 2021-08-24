TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Clark Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

IVE traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $151.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,647. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

