TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.27. 490,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.30. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

