TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.