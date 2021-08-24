TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

NYSE DG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.08. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.