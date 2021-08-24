TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch Sells 1,400 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $101.12.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
