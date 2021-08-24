TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch Sells 1,400 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.