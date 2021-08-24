Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

HQL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 99,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,633. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

