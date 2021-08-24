Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.81

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 155984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNYA. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

