Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

TSCDY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 181,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

