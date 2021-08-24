Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Financial Review

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments 40.12% 69.28% 34.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natcore Technology and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Instruments 3 7 13 0 2.43

Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $203.54, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and Texas Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 11.99 $5.60 billion $5.97 31.47

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

