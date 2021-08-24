The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.