The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Barry S. Sternlicht Sells 4,576 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $336.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.78. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $339.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

