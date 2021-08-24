The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $336.29 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $339.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

