The Gap (GPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Gap to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Gap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPS opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38. The Gap has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

