The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HAIN opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.