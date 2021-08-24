The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Jane D. Carlin Sells 980 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

