The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

