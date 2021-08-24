The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.74. 2,789,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

