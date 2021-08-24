The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $52.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

LSXMA opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

