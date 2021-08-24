The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.46. 273,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

