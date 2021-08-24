The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Karen Bailo Sells 6,326 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGR opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

