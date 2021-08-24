The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Shares of TJX opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

