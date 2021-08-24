The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $100,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 791,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

