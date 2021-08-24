Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBPH. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

