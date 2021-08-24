Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $29.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 70689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $242,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $5,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $718.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.