TheStreet Upgrades Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to C

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

