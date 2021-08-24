TheStreet Upgrades Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to C

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.18.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
