THETA Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. THETA has a total market capitalization of $8.12 billion and approximately $494.06 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $8.12 or 0.00016542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00819570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00101714 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.