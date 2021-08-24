Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.78 ($0.22), with a volume of 2044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.64 million and a P/E ratio of -83.90.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

