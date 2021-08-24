Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $292,233.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

