TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$155.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TMX Group stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.75. 13,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

