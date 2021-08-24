Torray LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,474. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $459.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

