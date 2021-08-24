Torray LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. 16,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,004. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.