Torray LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Torray LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.68. 2,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $486.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total transaction of $890,148.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,308 shares of company stock worth $32,029,490. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

