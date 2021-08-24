Torray LLC Sells 398 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Torray LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.69. 35,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.19. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $334.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

