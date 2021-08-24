TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.89 Million

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $160.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.45 million to $162.33 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $665.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.02 million, with estimates ranging from $625.08 million to $626.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

TOWN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.67. 129,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,538. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $10,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

