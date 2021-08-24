TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 301,852 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.