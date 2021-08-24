Trac Pham Sells 14,883 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $4,764,792.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $324.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $321.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.