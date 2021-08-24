Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 944% compared to the typical daily volume of 989 put options.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

