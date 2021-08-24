Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE COOK opened at $27.29 on Monday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

