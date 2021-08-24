Transcodium Market Cap Hits $168,444.01 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $168,444.01 and approximately $164.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.71 or 0.00792653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00099377 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

