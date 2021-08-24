Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.71 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00006302 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $158.71 million and $23.21 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00159807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.95 or 0.99705583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.74 or 0.01006968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.36 or 0.06794239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,948,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.